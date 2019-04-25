Bumps In The Road: Coachella Caused Spike In Herpes Diagnoses

Now that Coachella has concluded for this year, the music festival passed around a bunch of good vibes, but also the gift that keeps giving. According to an online tool, herpes diagnoses have spiked in the communities surrounding Indio, Calif. with over 1,000 cases reported.

According to honchos at HerpAlert — an online diagnosis and treatment website for the STD — there’s been a huge spike in folks looking to get treated for herpes in the communities surrounding the famous music festival.

HerpAlert’s been in business for 2 years now, with doctors issuing prescriptions to pharmacies after people submit photos of their, umm … situation, for medical pros to review. The turnaround time is blazing fast, it only takes about 2 hours.

We’re told the site has seen a massive surge in folks seeking prescriptions for herpes since Day 1 at Coachella. A whopping 1,105 cases have been reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley — and also L.A., Orange and San Diego counties where most of the concertgoers live.

The outlet added that HerpAlert averages about 12 cases per day. During the first two days of Coachella, HerpAlert saw around 250 cases daily. Yikes.

Safe(r) sex aside, the herpes virus can prove elusive as one can pass the condition onto another without visible signs of a breakout. Even with all measures in place, random hookups with strangers who don’t know their status does come with a high-risk factor.

