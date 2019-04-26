If You Google ‘Thanos’ Your Search Results Will Disappear [Video]

The Marvel Comics Universe is now a permanent fixture in popular culture. So much that your super villain’s favorite super villain has now taken over the world’s most popular search engine.

As spotted on Android Central Google has put a very cool and timely Easter Egg into place in anticipation of Avengers: Endgame. If you Google the term “Thanos” it will take you to a results page with about 95 million hits. The fun starts when you click on the Infinity Gauntlet. The glove will snap its’ fingers and will wipe out more than half of the search results via the same decomposing effects that took you know who’s life in Infinity War.

Thankfully the trick is just a novelty visual; if you click on the glove a second time the page will restore itself. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters today. You view the spoiler free trailer below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney