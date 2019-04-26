R. Kelly Loses Underage Sex Civil Lawsuit Judgment After Skipping Court

R. Kelly lost a judgment in a civil lawsuit case after failing to appear in court in Chicago this week. The woman who brought the lawsuit claims that the troubled R&B singer engaged in sexual activity with her when she was 16 years of age.

The Guardian reports:

The woman, who accused Kelly of repeatedly having sex with her when she was 16, filed the case in Chicago in February, a day before Kelly was arrested on 10 charges of sexual abuse.

She is one of four accusers – three of whom were under age at the time of the alleged crimes – at the center of the criminal case against Kelly, according to her lawyer, Jeffrey Deutschman. She is identified as “HW” in criminal court filings.

A Chicago judge on Tuesday entered a default ruling against Kelly, according to court records, after he did not respond to the lawsuit and missed the hearing.

The judge, Moira Johnson, will hear from the woman at a hearing next month before determining how much Kelly should pay in damages.

Kelly’s criminal defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he was not involved in the civil litigation and declined to comment.

According to the report, Kelly and the unnamed woman engaged in sex for over the course of a year.

