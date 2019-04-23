R. Kelly Spotted Outside His Trump Tower Condo In A Rolls Fronting Like He Ballin’

Deplorable folk certainly know how to make their way to Trump one way or another, don’t they?

According to TMZ, embattled R&B singer R. Kelly was spotted parked outside of his Trump Tower condo building in Chicago this past Easter Sunday fronting with a Rolls Royce and puffing on a cigar stunting like his bank account isn’t in the minus these days. Not bad for someone who’s currently facing a possible jail stint for missing his past few child support payments.

As you know, Kelly was jailed in early March after racking up a $161,633 child support delinquency … shortly after he was arrested on sexual abuse charges. He was released after someone covered his tab.

That person might want to urge Kelly to find a more affordable residence and avoid photo ops next to Rolls-Royces. There’s gotta be a Camry somewhere nearby!

You’d think Kells would just sell his Rolls and pay off his debt to keep himself out of jail. Well, according to TMZ, that’s not actually an option.

A source close to R. Kelly tells us the Rolls isn’t his.

We wonder if Valencia Love‘s gonna post his bail again if the judge locks him up after his hearing next month.

