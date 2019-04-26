Harvard Denies They Ever Admitted Blac Chyna, Acceptance Letter Is Fugazi

Looks like Blac Chyna has been put on blast for frontin’ something ridiculous and honestly, unnecessarily.

After gloating that she’d been accepted to Harvard’s online course for Business Analytics, Blac Chyna had her story of admission shot down by Harvard itself as it told TMZ that they never “admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White.”

Well, so much for that.

Why Chyna would put that out there knowing that a simple phone call or email from the institution would put her in the crosshairs of embarrassment is anyone’s guess but she did and now she is. TMZ reached out to Chyna’s camp for comment but have gotten nothing but “radio silence” in return. Naturally social media wasted no time in clowning the Rob Kardashian’s baby mama and you can expect things to get worse as the weekend gives people more time to get creative with their posts.

Check out some of the first reactions below and let us know your thoughts on the new development.

Breaking: Blac Chyna's acceptance into Harvard Business School's Online program has unearthed a massive scam. In other words ISSA FAKE. Me: #Blacchyna pic.twitter.com/zKN3pHOx1Z — Kee (@creekee_iman) April 25, 2019