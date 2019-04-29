Director John Singleton To Be Taken Off of Life Support

John Singleton will be taken off of life support today (April 29) according to his family. The renowned director’s family issued a statement confirming the decision.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today,” reads the family’s statement, per ABC News. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

It continues, “It is, for us, heartbreaking. We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Seems like all the confusion earlier today about whether or not Singleton was still alive was due to poor communication.

He is survived by his mother, Sheila who was also his business manager, his father, Danny and six children. Prayers up to the Singleton family and John Singleton.

Photo: WENN.com