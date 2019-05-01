8 Things We Learned From Bun B & Queenie on The Breakfast Club

It’s been a helluva week for H-Town’s Bun B as it’s been reported that he got into a shootout with a home invader at his Houston residence which led to the intruder suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Luckily Bun was well within his rights to protect his home and won’t have to face an unjust legal system about the matter.

Today one-half of UGK (R.I.P. Pimp C) and his wife Queenie dropped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the harrowing situation, how it unfolded and how it left them feeling afterwards. From Queenie explaining just how involved she was in the story to Bun B revealing why UPS doesn’t like delivering packages to his home, the married couple open up about everything y’all been wanting to know.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Bun B and Queenie on The Breakfast Club.

1. The Shootout

The shootout that happened at Bun B’s house left Queenie mentally scarred. She calls the situation “unreal” as she was the one that answered the door when the gunman rang the bell. The gunman had the barrel of the gun to her head before and demanded everything she had. Eventually she led him to the garage where Bun B met them with a gun in his own hand and proceeded to get into the shootout.

