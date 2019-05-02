The Iconic Regina King Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

The iconic Regina King just secured another bag. The Academy Award-winning actress has signed an exclusive first look deal to produce films and series for Netflix.

The proper deal is via King’s own Royal Ties production company. Keeping it in the family, King’s sister Reina King will hold her down as head of production.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family,” said King via a press statement. “They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.”

Recently, King was named one TIME‘s Most Influential People and she secured an Oscar for her Best Supporting Actress role in If Beale Street Could Talk. And continuing with the wins, she’s currently filming the lead role in HBO’s forthcoming Watchmen series based on the critically acclaimed DC comic.

Not bad for the voice of Riley and Huey Freeman from the Boondocks and Brenda from 227.

—

Photo: Diana Ragland