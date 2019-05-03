Jaden Smith To Play Young Kanye West In New Showtime Series ‘Omniverse’

Kanye West has tackled music, fashion and now it looks like television is next on his list. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that West is developing a Showtime anthology show called Omniverse and Jaden Smith is set to play a younger version of the rapper.

According to the report, Smith will take on the role of young Ye in an alternate universe in the limited 30-minute show which will explore the ego through the mind of West.

Per THR:

“Omniverse is described as a limited half-hour anthology series “examining the many doors of perception.” The first season, the one for which a pilot script has been commissioned, would explore ego through the alternative reality of West.”

“From West, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Westbrook Studios, and writer Lee Sung Jin, it would be the first anthology to hit Showtime in some years. The network, which has been making a noted push to expand its original offerings, has yet to put an anthology on the air since they became en vogue again in recent years. And while it doesn’t exactly sound like a comedy, it’s half-hour status would fill some much-needed holes at the network. Showtime has been more aggressive in the drama space and limited space, and recent stabs at half-hours — see SMILF or White Famous — have proven short-lived.”

This will mark Kanye’s first attempt in the world of television if anyone can pull off a younger version of Kanye West its Jaden Smith. West will serve as an executive producer along with Smith and will be working alongside Scooter Braun, and writer Lee Sung Jin. No further details about the upcoming show were revealed. Speaking about the show, Jin revealed:

“I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West. Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half-hour narrative.”

Sounds exciting and very exhausting at the same time, prepare to have to your mind blown.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty