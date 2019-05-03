DJ Clark Kent Launches Scholarship Program Around Music And Sneakers

DJ Clark Kent is paying his blessings forward. He is offering students opportunities to pursue their passions in the arts.

As reported by HOT 97 the esteemed producer is launching a scholarship program aimed at providing financial assistance to overachievers currently enrolled in school. The initiative is in partnership with Yellowbrick, which will help students “who are passionate about areas like fashion, sports, beauty, or sneakers to pursue rewarding career opportunities that can spark their interest and open doors to a fulfilling future.”

The project is apart of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, which provides a comprehensive overview of the inner workings of the music business and related career paths. Clark detailed his participation in an official video trailer. “It is important for me to give back to the youth because as cliché as it may sound; the youth are the future. I believe that if we give them good tools to handle the future then we are doing our part in doing the right thing.”

You can find more information on the DJ Clark Kent scholarship program here.

—

Photo: WENN.com