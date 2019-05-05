Remy Ma Thinks Charges Will Be Dropped Once Evidence Is Seen

Remy Ma may be in a world of trouble after she was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly blackening the eye of an old Love & Hip Hop castmate. However, the Bronx rapper believes the charges will be dropped once prosecutors see the evidence.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper’s attorney, Dawn Florio, tells TMZ … Remy has security cameras installed in her house that show she was there at 9:30 PM on April 16 — the same time “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Brittney Taylor claims Remy punched her backstage during a concert at NYC’s Irving Plaza.

We already knew this, but according to Florio … prosecutors were “dumbfounded” in court this week when Remy’s side claimed to have evidence to support she was nowhere near the spot of the alleged assault.

Remy’s lawyer’s confident once they review the home security footage, Taylor’s case will be destroyed and Remy will be cleared.

Also, Remy’s lawyer claims he has more evidence that Brittney Taylor is trying to pull the jig.

There’s more — Florio insists there’s NO surveillance footage from Irving Plaza that backs Taylor’s claim she was assaulted in the green room area … AND Florio says she’s obtained a photo from the night of the alleged assault timestamped hours afterward that shows Brittney with no visible marks on her face.

Florio also claims after Remy left her house that night, she stopped at Target to pick up some items for her baby and didn’t arrive at Irving Plaza until around 10:45 PM … 15 minutes before she was scheduled to perform at 11.

The potential vindication for Remy is essential since there is word she would have committed a parole violation if convicted of misdemeanor assault.

