DJ Spinderella Claims Salt-N-Pepa Fired Her Right Before New Tour

Grand opening, grand closing. It is clear one of Rap’s greatest groups is experiencing inner turmoil.

Salt-N-Pepa will be hitting the road sans DJ Spinderella. The legendary mixmaster announced on her Instagram account that the two female greats served her papers—problem is they neglected to inform the fans right before starting the New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour.

“I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group” she added. “It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention.”

Born Deidra Muriel Roper, she made it clear she does not want the fans to fall for the jig. “I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I’m making it clear now” she explained. Salt nor Pepa have yet to comment and clarify why she was fired.

This news came as a surprise as things looked on the up and up for the “Shoop” rappers. The trio last were billed at a Las Vegas residency in the fall of 2018. They are also co-starring with SWV in the Ladies Night reality show. Additionally, Lifetime announced that they would be releasing a miniseries detailing the trio’s rise to fame.

You can read Spin’s full statement below.

Photo: WENN.com