Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group Confirms Fashion Line With Rihanna

Rihanna is about make history once again. She now has a deal in place with the world’s premier luxury goods group.

As per The New York Times RiRi has signed with LVMH for her Fenty fashion house. The move breaks ground in many ways as this makes her the first woman to create an original brand with the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group. Additionally she is the first woman of color to be granted this esteemed opportunity and the first designer to be brought into the prestigious conglomerate since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

The “Don’t Stop The Music” singer detailed her enthusiasm and thanks to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in a formal statement. “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna, 31, said in the statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Rihanna took to her Instagram to unveil Fenty logo which incorporates a Greek key detailing and a reverse “N”.

Fenty will be based in Paris and will release ready to wear clothing, shoes and accessories. The first drop is expected to take place in a couple of weeks.

Photo: Oscar Gonzalez / WENN.com