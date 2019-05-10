Steph Curry Comes To Wife’s Defense, Says Keep “Being Authentic”

Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry once again caught the wrath of the internet when she went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show and complained that men didn’t give her any attention out here on these streets.

Of course, social media went in with no vaseline on the happily married and well-known wife of NBA superstar MVP Stephen Curry, but at the end of the day we actually get where she was coming from.

Everyone likes to feel desired by random strangers here and there and if they demonstrate as much it boosts our self-esteem. It’s a part of life. Luckily for Ayesha she’s locked down by one of the most famous and loving NBA players in the world (which is probably why dudes don’t even try to holla at her), and he took to IG to show support for his currently embattled wifey.

With a pic of both of them together, Steph’s IG story had a sweet message to the mother of his children and queen of his castle.

“proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there-not being afraid of the potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

Once again Steph Curry comes through in the clutch to save the day. Of course this will probably lead to more slander for Ayesha and her complaint but still, Steph did right by her. Stop the hate.

