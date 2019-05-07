No Spice: Twitter Drags Ayesha Curry After Saying She Doesn’t Get Attention From Men

Twitter is crowning Ayesha Curry as the queen of the “Pick Me” nation after a recent interview revealed her beef with Stephen Curry‘s overwhelming number fans and groupies. In the chat, Curry mentioned that for the past 10 years she has not gotten any attention from men and fans on Twitter are going for the jugular.

Curry was a guest on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk program and discussed the burden of being the wife of a famous athlete and the hardships that come with it. While it appears that Mrs. Curry was trying to use the context of her husband’s fame and the overzealous nature of some women seeking a photo or autograph, folks are seizing on one line for the most part.

“There are all these women throwing themselves [at her husband, but in] “the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Mrs. Curry shared. “I have zero male attention. I begin to internalize it, ‘is something wrong with me?’”

In fairness, some fans on Twitter got what Mrs. Curry was trying to illustrate but with this being social media, the jokes were easier to get off versus patient thought. And as one Twitter user noted, how can a married woman be a “pick me” after the fact? We’re not picking sides here, just offering both sides.

Check out the Red Table Talk episode below with Ayesha Curry, and then continue on to check out the gallery of reactions from Twitter.

—

Photo: Getty