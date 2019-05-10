Peter Rosenberg Responds To Joyner Lucas’ Criticism of His Cell Phone Use During Interview

Looks like Joyner Lucas really did take issue with Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg and his activities during his appearance on Real Late With Rosenberg this past November.

This past Tuesday (May 7), the Hot 97 morning crew were discussing Lucas’ latest video “Devil’s Work” when Rosenberg brought up how the Grammy nominated rapper seemed upset with Peter for texting on his phone during that interview. After Rosenberg brought up that 2018 meeting, Lucas took to his Twitter page to reiterate his original point.

“Stop it bro,” Lucas wrote to start off the tweet. “Do me a favor & find the original footage of interview & keep the cam on you the whole time @rosenburgtelevision. U was on phone at least 10X texting while I was talking. So Yea I felt disrespected.”

Stop it bro. Do me a favor & find the original footage of interview & keep the cam on you the whole time @rosenburgtelevision. U was on phone at least 10X texting while I was talking. So Yea I felt disrespected. Release same interview but keep cam on u the whole time. Bet u won’t pic.twitter.com/HS9MBLOaWW — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) May 8, 2019

I woke up early AF to go to your station to give a solid interview as you sit and text more than a handful of times right in my face @Rosenbergradio. How u mad at me Becuz I felt disrespected at the lack of respect you showed me? 🛑 treating artists like we need u niggaz in 2019 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) May 8, 2019

Naturally Peter wanted to give his side of the story and responded to Joyner’s tweets yesterday (May 9) by sarcastically stating “this is one of the most serious beefs in history of rap” before going on to explain “if he [Joyner Lucas] felt sincerely disrespected, that makes me feel bad that he thinks me looking at my phone during a 40-minute interview was disrespectful, that sucks, but here’s the thing bro, you then hung out with us after the interview in our office for an hour. Why weren’t you like, ‘hey bro why were you lookin’ at your phone?’” Hmmm, the plot thickens.

Check out Peter’s response below and let us know your thoughts on the drama between the two men.