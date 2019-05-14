Disney Purchases Full Control of Hulu

Disney is not playing. The Walt Disney Company now reportedly has the controlling stake in the Hulu streaming service.

With the launch of its own streaming service Disney+ imminent, this is major.

ComicBook.com reports that on Tuesday (May 14), Disney and Comcast announced a new deal that grants the former full operational control of Hulu, effective immediately. Comcast will still own a 33% stake in the company.

More details include:

The two companies have entered what is called a “put/call” agreement, which eans that there is a five year tentative contract in place. As early as 2024, Comcast can require Disney to purchase NBCUniversal’s 33% ownership stake. Likewise, at that time, Disney could require NBCUniversal to sell that stake at fair market value.

Another big piece of this puzzle is the streaming rights to all of NBCUniversal’s content. In addition to the put/call agreement, Comcast has agreed to stream all of NBCUniversal’s content on Hulu until that 2024 time period.

Recently, Hulu announced it was creating a couple of live-action Marvel series including Ghost Rider and Helstorm.

And yes, we’re still mad at Netflix snipped Daredevil, The Punisher and Luke Cage.

—

Photo: Hulu