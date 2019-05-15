Ayesha Curry Opens Up About “Botched Boob” Job & Postpartum Depression

Ayesha Curry sparked a robust discussion in the wake of her appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk program and was unfairly slammed for being candid about the fanfare surrounding her husband, Stephen Curry in a new interview, the rising entrepreneur and mother of three revealed that she underwent, in her words, a “botched boob job” and suffered from postpartum depression.

From Working Mother:

“My own community needs to embrace everyone better. Sometimes I feel like I’m too black for the white community, but I’m not black enough for my own community. That’s a hard thing to carry. That’s why my partnership with CoverGirl was special for me because I felt like I didn’t fit the mold [of a CoverGirl],” she adds. “I’m not in the entertainment industry, in the traditional sense. I’m not thin; I’m 170 pounds on a good day. It’s been a journey for me, and that’s why I want my girls to understand who they are—and to love it.”

She continues to wrestle with that herself. She once playfully confessed to getting her “boobs done” after many months of breastfeeding, but she’s come to see her cosmetic surgery in a different light.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” she explains. “So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

Read the rest of this fascinating interview with Ayesha Curry in where she talks openly about postpartum depression and how her husband has not invested in any of her booming businesses personally by clicking here.

—

Photo: Getty