Behind The Scenes: Big Boi Feat. Janelle Monae “Be Still” Video Shoot [Photos]

Behind The Scenes: Big Boi Feat. Janelle Monae “Be Still”

Months after the release of his Grammy nominated Sir Lucious Left foot: The Son of Chico Dusty album, Big Boi is shooting the video for his latest single.

½ of Outkast was spotted on set of the video for“Be Still”, the latest release from his album as chosen by fans.

The video, shot in Atlanta on a green scene, features the ATL rap legend alongside songstress Janelle Monae and a live band.

Big was also spotted on set sipping Crown Royal Black, the drink that made him their official spokesman alongside Maybach Music signee Pill .

Check out some behind the scenes photos from Big himself of his “Be Still” shoot featuring Janelle Monae.

