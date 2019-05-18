DJ Khaled Drops Visual To Nipsey Hussle’s “Higher” & ‘Father of Asahd’ LP

Earlier this week DJ Khaled threw up a moving post dedicated to the memory of Nipsey Hussle (R.I.P) and announced that he and Nip had some work in the chamber dubbed “Higher” that was about to drop and today we finally get our fix.

Fresh off his latest project Father of Asahd, the Eif Rivera visual to “Higher” is sure to give even the hardest of rocks a case of lump throat while others will likely shed a tear as they watch Nipsey showcase the neighborhood he put on his back with hopes and plans of a better tomorrow. John Legend meanwhile rolls through the hood on a mobile piano while singing the chorus to the cut. This could very well be Nipsey’s final music video (who knows what he might have in the stash somewhere) so appreciate what you can and take it all in one final time.

Once you’re finished viewing the highly anticipated visual check out DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd LP which boasts appearances from basically every hot artist in the game including Jay-Z, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Meek Mill – you’re probably better off trying to name an Billboard chart topping artist that isn’t on this album.

Peep the visuals for “Higher” below and check DJ Khaled’s star studded Father of Asahd LP after the jump.