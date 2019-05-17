LiveXLive Launches New Redesigned App For iOS & Android Devices

Today (May 17) global digital media company LiveXLive announced a newly redesigned version of its mobile app will be launching on iOS and Android devices.

The announcement of the new app comes right on time to coincide with LiveXLive’s coverage of EDC Las Vegas and the Hangout Music Festival. The redesigned app will not only bring live streams of 35 global music festivals but will also feature hundreds of curated radio stations and millions of recorded songs.

The app will also utilize Slacker’s personalization tools combined with LiveXLive’s “industry-leading” ability to bring the hottest festivals to consumers wherever they are. Other significant features users of the new app can look forward too include: ” one-touch access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time live streams, and social sharing of content.”

Per LiveXLive:

“The redesigned app allows music fans to access the best in live music events and recorded music anywhere, from their cars to their homes, furthering our mission to unify bands, brands, and fans all over the world,” said Robert Ellin, Chairman, and CEO of LiveXLive.

“Our goal is to create the ultimate personalized video, audio and social destination for music fans, with unparalleled access to the artists,” said Tad Ro, Head of Product for LiveXLive. “The new app enhances the audio and video experience through features such as multiple live channels for live video broadcasts with multi-view perspectives of stages, vertical edge-to-edge video, a dynamic video player to support both live streams and video-on-demand playback, and the Slacker-powered music service that’s uniquely based on data-informed, human curation for streaming music stations.”

The app can be download free of charge, but if you don’t like ads all over your streams, you can sign up for a premium subscription. Once you decide to pay, you can look forward to 100 VOD (video-on-demand) performances, more than forty live performances presented without advertising, original music, episodic content, special live events, and more.

