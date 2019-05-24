Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Is Delayed Until Trump Is Ejected From The Paint

One of the greatest freedom fighters will have to wait a little bit longer before living another life on American currency. The Harriet Tubman note is currently on ice.

Artnet is reporting that the much anticipated Harriet Tubman $20 dollar bill will not makes its’ debut in 2020. The reasoning for the delay you ask? Donald Trump. Yes the polarizing politician’s reign of keeping racial tension at an all time high has caused the Treasury Department to rethink their launch strategy.

The New York Times claims that the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin is “concerned that the president might create an uproar by canceling the new bill altogether”. Trump has had a history of being vocal against replacing Andrew Jackson with the storied abolitionist. In 2016 he suggest Tubman should be placed on the two dollar bill instead saying “Andrew Jackson had a great history, and I think it’s very rough when you take somebody off the bill”.

Harriet is eternally thanked and celebrated for freeing thousands of slaves via the Underground Railroad—a network of secret routes that led to free states. She would go on to be a very active member in the women’s suffrage movement. The bill is being postponed until 2026 and isn’t expected to enter circulation until 2028.

Photo: Getty