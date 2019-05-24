Emerging Hollywood: Dascha Polanco Talks ‘When They See Us,’ Diversity & More With Charlamagne Tha God [Video]

If you haven’t heard already, The Hollywood Reporter tapped Charlamagne Tha God to host their new series Emerging Hollywood. Sitting down with some of the industry’s most influential voices and entertainers, the series covers a range of hot topics, from diversity and politics to gender and sexuality.

Most recently, the famed radio personality (best known for his viral conversations on Power 105.1 ‘s The Breakfast Club), sat down with Orange Is The New Black actress Dascha Polanco to discuss feminism, self-love, inclusion, her role in Ava Duvernay‘s When They See Us, and more.

Polanco told Charlamagne of Latina representation in the industry and landing her role in OITNB, “I’m lucky to be in it, but I think that there’s a lot more work to be done. The stats speak for the masses… I think the opportunity was because it was for an inmate. I think it’s more acceptable to see someone like me as an inmate than to see someone like me in a different role.”

Tune into part 1 up top, plus parts 2 and 3 below.

