Kanye West Talks Mental Health Struggles & More With David Letterman [Video]

Kanye West has been candid in times past regarding his struggles with mental health, and once again he let the world in on his journey. During a discussion with David Letterman via the host’s Netflix show venture, the Chicago artist revealed how bipolar disorder has affected him.

As Entertainment Tonight exclusively shared:

The celebrated yet publicly troubled rapper speaks at length with David Letterman in a season two episode of the acclaimed Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, about his experiences with “ramping up” and the effects it’s had on his mind and his life.

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital,” West tells Letterman during the candid interview. “And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.”

West famously sat down with TMZ for a controversial conversation last year, amid several headline-grabbing outbursts that garnered him a great deal of negative press and put a strain on his marriage to Kim Kardashian West.

“When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression,” West explains. “This is my specific experience that I’ve had over the past two years, because I’ve only been diagnosed for two years now.”

West has opened up regarding mental illness in the past in a sit-down chat with Charlamagne Tha God back in 2018.

Photo: Getty