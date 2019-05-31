Charlamagne Tha God Fries Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Calls Her “Original Rachel Dolezal”

As Elizabeth Warren continues her quest to win the Democratic Party nomination for President of the United States for the 2020 campaign, the Massachusetts senator will also endure deeper scrutiny. During a stop at Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club show, Charlamagne Tha God grilled Sen. Warren on her claims of being Native American, referring to her as the “original Rachel Dolezal.”

Warren joined the program Friday morning (May 31) and discussed a variety of issues but things went a little left when Charlamagne zeroed in on the senator’s past claims of native ancestry.

“You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal, a little bit,” Charlamagne said. “Rachel Dolezal was a white woman pretending to be black.”

Warren was continually peppered with questions regarding the claim and before long, she conceded to the gaffe she made in making the Native American connection.

“I grew up in Oklahoma. I learned about my family the same way most people learn about their family, from my momma and my daddy and my aunts and my uncles, and it’s what I believed,” Warren retorted. “But I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe, and I shouldn’t have done it.”

Check out the interview below.

—

Photo: Getty