Rihanna Shows Off Major Curves Via New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line [Photos]

Rihanna has been carrying her grown woman weight well, as evidenced by the thirst displayed by way of some of her clothing choices in the past year and more. With her growing presence in the fashion world, the Barbadian superstar showed off her substantial curves in a series of photos to unveil a new Savage X Fenty lingerie drop that will surely be a hot seller.

Over the weekend, Rihanna unleashed images of the new line by appearing in the wares herself. In a trio of sultry images, Rih-Rih is shown in poses that will inspire a trip to the water cooler for certain.

The images are part of a full rollout of new items from the house that Rihanna built and you can show your support by clicking here.

Check out the photos of Rihanna slaying us all below.

Photo: Getty