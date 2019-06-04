Beyoncé Speaks As Nala In New ‘The Lion King’ Trailer [Video]

Beyoncé has spoken. In the latest trailer for the forthcoming The Lion King film, we get to hear Bey speak as Nala for the first time.

In the clip, Nala tells her old homie Simba it’s time for him to come back home and claim what’s his. Fair enough.

The Lion King starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard and more, and directed by Jon Favreau, is in theaters on July 19.

Peep the new trailer below.

Photo: Disney