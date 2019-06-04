Russo Brothers Team With Netflix To Bring ‘Magic: The Gathering’ To Animated Life

Now that the Russo Brothers have given most of comic book fanboys an experience they’ll soon not forget with Avengers: Endgame, they’re prepared to breath life into a new well-known franchise that’s brought joy to millions across the world, Magic: The Gathering.

According to Hypebeast Joe and Anthony Russo will be working with Netflix to adapt the classic trading card game into an anime series that fans of the game will surely appreciate while others who’ve never played the decades old card game.

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT TIME: Netflix and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo to make a Magic: The Gathering anime series and this teaser of Chandra has me asking QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/vljlEtl0Mq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 3, 2019

The Russo Brothers will “oversee the creation of an all-new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers” and will highlight the heroes and villains of the franchise “contend with stakes larger than anyone world can hold.”

The Russo’s themselves have said, “We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us.” Bardel Entertainment (the team behind Rick and Morty , Teen Titans Go! , and Netflix’s The Dragon Prince ) will be the show’s animation studio.

Not to be outdone Hamilton star Lin Manuel-Miranda will be teaming with Hulu to bring the classic high stakes card game Uno to the streaming service. Nah, we just playing.

And while it may seem like the Russo Brothers are done directing movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future, they have stated that they’d be interested in returning if our favorite superheroes are ever to go to war again. A Secret Wars that is (fingers crossed!).

No release date has been set for the upcoming anime project but best believe it’s going to be the talk of fanboy social media when it debuts some time in the future.

