Woman Slammed Into Tracy Morgan’s Brand New Bugatti

A car starts losing it’s value the moment you drive it off the lot, but this is ridiculous. Tracy Morgan was furious after a woman slammed her car into his brand new Bugatti.

Morgan was pushing his whip in NYC when a women drove her Honda CRV into his $2M dollar Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport.

Reports Page Six:

He was driving the ritzy new ride at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue around 1:37 p.m. when a woman in a late-model Honda CRV tried to make a right turn from the left lane and smacked into the “30 Rock” luminary’s fresh-off-the-lot ride, police and witnesses said.

“He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” witness Chris Ricciardelli, 31, told The Post. “He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up. It still had a dealer tag.”

That’s $2M for a USED Bugatti that he reportedly cops a half hour before the accident.

Tracy Morgan, and woman, were okay after the crash. The comedian and actor update fans on Twitter.

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019

Photo: Getty