Future Announces New Album, Drops Friday

Future is already back. Today (June 5), the Atlanta rapper announced that he is dropping a new album called Save Me this Friday.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, as of yet, a look at Future’s Instagram page indicates the project will be the follow up to The WIZRD which dropped earlier this year.

Peep the album cover with the sure to get the people talking ““Oh f*ck, I have made a huge mistake” below.

Also, word is that Future and Drake will be dropping a follow up to their What A Time To Be Alive collab sometime sooner than later. SAVE ME is out June 7.