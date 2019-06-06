Adele Shocks Fans By Rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” Verse To Perfection [Video]

Adele has proven that she’s a big fan of other women in music that have achieved the same superstar status as she has. Recently at a party in Los Angeles, the British songstress was seen rapping Nicki Minaj’s epic “Monster” verse to perfection.

Adele isn’t new to channeling Minaj, having done so before on The Late Late Show with James Corden for a well-received “Carpool Karaoke” appearance with the same verse. Apparently, the Queens rapper is one the “Hello” singer’s faves as she went to the well once more at the #NoMoreWackParties event in L.A. this past Tuesday.

Check out Adele rocking Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse below courtesy of Patrick Buchanan.

—

Photo: Getty