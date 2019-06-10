CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West & Pusha T Hit With A Lawsuit Over Uncleared Sample

Yeezy and company seems to have found themselves in a legal pickle...

Leave a comment
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Looks like Kanye and Pusha T might have to cough up some hard earned dough for not clearing a music sample for Pusha’s 2018 album, Daytona.

According to Times Daily, FAME Enterprises Inc. has slapped the controversial producer with a lawsuit claiming that Pusha’s “Come Back Baby” contains a sample of George Jackson’s ’72 song “I Can’t Do Without You.”

George Jackson recorded “I Can’t Do Without You” at FAME before 1972, which makes it exempt from the Copyright Act of 1972, according to the filing.

The suit lists defendants as West, Pusha-T and UMG Recordings, which owns the Def Jam Recordings label and sub-label of Def Jam Recordings. Def Jam and GOOD also are listed as defendants.

The plaintiffs were really specific with their allegations too while throwing a little shade at both Kanye and Pusha T for jacking beats.

The suit states “Come Back Baby” lasts 3 minutes, 27 seconds with the Jackson sample comprising 1 minute, 13 seconds of it.

“This means that over 35 percent of the entire sound recording ‘Come Back Baby’ is comprised of unauthorized, unlicensed samples of ‘I Can’t Do Without You,'” the suit declares.

It further states that “Come Back Baby” is “about drug addiction and the money made from selling drugs,” and that the plaintiffs would not have authorized licensing the song “for such a use under any circumstances.”

The filing also asserts, “Defendants have a pattern and practice of willfully sampling sound recordings without consent or permission.”

Though FAME Enterprises Inc. is demanding that this trial go to the jury, we have a feeling Yeezy might just up and decide to settle this out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.

 

Kanye West , pusha-t

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 items2019 NBA Finals - Game Four
Basketball Android Kawhi Leonard Says He Doesn’t Play For Fans, Only To Win, #NBATwitter Reacts
06.08.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close