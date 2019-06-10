Kanye West & Pusha T Hit With A Lawsuit Over Uncleared Sample

Looks like Kanye and Pusha T might have to cough up some hard earned dough for not clearing a music sample for Pusha’s 2018 album, Daytona.

According to Times Daily, FAME Enterprises Inc. has slapped the controversial producer with a lawsuit claiming that Pusha’s “Come Back Baby” contains a sample of George Jackson’s ’72 song “I Can’t Do Without You.”

George Jackson recorded “I Can’t Do Without You” at FAME before 1972, which makes it exempt from the Copyright Act of 1972, according to the filing.