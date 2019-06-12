DJ Khaled’s ‘Father of Asahd’ Finally Lands At Top of The Billboard Charts, But…

A few weeks ago we reported that Tyler, The Creator had finally secured his first Billboard Top 200 chart-topping album in Igor with DJ Khaled coming in at a close second with his latest effort, Father of Asahd.

While it seemed like everything was kosher on the surface, DJ Khaled felt he was robbed as Billboard had disqualified 100,000 units moved as they were part of a “bundle deal” and were included with the purchase of energy drinks. There was even word that the Miami mogul was planning on suing Billboard for that number 1 while taking a jab at Tyler’s chart topper in an IG post. But while Billboard continues to ponder what to do about albums sold as part of bundle deals, DJ Khaled has indeed found himself at the top of the Billboard mountain albeit the Hip-Hop/R&B chart, not the Top 200.

Still the father of Asahd was pleased enough with the achievement to share a pic of the current standings on his IG account while shouting out his fans and reminding everyone that he pushes music, not bundles (huh?).

“Fan Luv thank you for all your love and support. We got the #1 Hip Hop album in the country this week!

#FATHEROFASAHD TO THE WORLD!🌎

LION ORDER 🦁 @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords

ANOTHER ONE !

SUMMER IS OURS !

I’m in the music bizz not bundle bizz”

We wonder if he’s still planning on suing to have those bundle deal units counted.