CLOSE
HomeNews

10 Things We Learned from Samuel L. Jackson on ‘The Breakfast Club’

The timeless actor keeps it 1000 in his interview with Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.

Leave a comment
Sam Jackson on the Breakfast Club

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

Samuel L. Jackon’s been the baddest muthaf*ckin’ actor in Hollywood ever since he was reading Ezekiel 25:17 to fools before blowing their heads off in Pulp Fiction. Over the decades he’s become a prolific and fan favorite actor who seems to age at a snails pace (healthiest looking 70-year-old we know).

Today the man of a thousand roles sat down with The Breakfast Club to promote his upcoming sequel to Shaft and spoke about his career, family, and politics.

Talking about how being a functioning crack addict affected his career in it’s early stages to how he’s been able to remain married for 40 years, Mr. Jackson has a lifetime of wisdom to share with anyone willing to listen.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Samuel L. Jackson on The Breakfast Club.

 

1. Vegan Fail

Sam says he tried to go vegan for 7 months but lost so much weight he almost lost a movie role behind it. “They said ‘If you don’t gain 15, 20 pounds we gonna have to recast. So I went straight to Shake Shack and got my life back together.”

samuel l. jackson , The Breakfast Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 - Arrivals
Robin Givens Shoots Down Rumors Of Getting Caught In Bed With Brad Pitt
06.12.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close