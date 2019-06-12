Samuel L. Jackon’s been the baddest muthaf*ckin’ actor in Hollywood ever since he was reading Ezekiel 25:17 to fools before blowing their heads off in Pulp Fiction. Over the decades he’s become a prolific and fan favorite actor who seems to age at a snails pace (healthiest looking 70-year-old we know).

Today the man of a thousand roles sat down with The Breakfast Club to promote his upcoming sequel to Shaft and spoke about his career, family, and politics.

Talking about how being a functioning crack addict affected his career in it’s early stages to how he’s been able to remain married for 40 years, Mr. Jackson has a lifetime of wisdom to share with anyone willing to listen.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Samuel L. Jackson on The Breakfast Club.

1. Vegan Fail

Sam says he tried to go vegan for 7 months but lost so much weight he almost lost a movie role behind it. “They said ‘If you don’t gain 15, 20 pounds we gonna have to recast. So I went straight to Shake Shack and got my life back together.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »