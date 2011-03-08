MTV Explains Kanye’s “Monster” Video Is Not Banned

Although it was originally reported that Kanye West’s “Monster” video was banned from MTV, a spokesperson has reached out to extinguish the false accusations.

Originally, it was thought that since the video hit the Internet a couple months ago and never made it onto television, that the video was too raunchy.

However, an MTV spokesperson is now saying:

“MTV has not banned Kaye West’s ‘Monster’ video. We have been in constant communication with the label regarding this matter. However, we are still awaiting the edits we requested in order for the video to be suitable for broadcast.”

This helps put to rest the rumors that a petition to ban the video from Change.org was circulated and eventually signed by MTV.

This was not the first video Ye thought would be banned, as his “All Of The Lights” video was banned from youtube after complaints of the video causing seizures.