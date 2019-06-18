In More Drake News: The 6 God Confirms OVO Fest Returning This Year

Drake the insufferable is not done celebrating, not by a longshot. While relishing in his Toronto Raptors NBA Finals victory at the team’s parade, the 6 God confirmed that the party will continue at OVO Fest this year.

Drake used the big moment to announce the return of his OVO Fest and invited the Raptors to come out and enjoy the show. While speaking in front of the massive crowd in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square the “Nice For What” rapper stated:

“I hope all these guys will join me this year because we bringing OVO Fest back, so I hope we can go crazy!”

Drizzy didn’t bring his music festival to his hometown last year but has given clues multiple times that he was going to bring back OVO Fest this year. During his Toronto stop on his Aubrey & The Three Migos, he hinted at its return and during the playoffs offered to give tickets to the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks after she trolled him by wearing a t-shirt with Pusha T’s face on it.

The lineup and date are still in the air, but you can bet your bottom dollar that Drizzy will have some big names cause this year’s festival is going to be unique for obvious reasons. Usually, that information is revealed at the end of June with the festival taking place sometime in August.

As for previous OVO Fests, those who attended were treated to performances from JAY-Z, J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, and Eminem. Who do you think will be at this year’s show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Isaiah Trickey / Getty