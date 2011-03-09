Jay-Z Auctions Himself As A Date For NY Knicks Game

Jay-Z Auctions Knicks Tickets For Charity

Jay-Z has always been known for giving back and he recently teamed up with charitybuzz.com to offer two auction winners the chance to sit next to him at a NY Knicks basketball game.

On March 7th the bidding opened at $8,500, and it will close on March 30th.

The minority New Jersey Nets owner landed Deron Williams on the team last month but the Knicks signing Carmelo Anthony may be the bigger draw for patrons to come out of their pockets. The value of the tickets are estimated at $20,000.

All of the auction’s proceeds will go to New York’s Stephen Gaynor School, an institution which specializes in teaching children with learning disabilities from ages 5-14.