Peep The New Extended Commercial For ‘Stranger Things’ Coca-Cola Ad

We’re only a few weeks away from indulging in all kinds of nostalgia when Netflix finally premiers the third season to their smash series, Stranger Things and to amp up it’s release they’ve been collaborating with big brands such as Nike and Coca-Cola (as if the promotion was even needed).

Keeping with the 80’s theme of the series, Stranger Things and Coca-Cola dropped an extended version of the retro commercial that was all the rage just last month. Featuring fan favorite characters Steve (Joe Kerry) and Dustin (Gaten John Matarazzo III) on a guys night out at the theater, the bromance between the two seems all good and fun until the theater loses it’s powers and things get… strange. But not in that way. We mean in the paranormal sense. Get ya minds out the gutter.

Check out the new extended spot below and let us know if you’ll be binge watching Season 3 of Stranger Things when it drops on July 4.

—

Photo: Netflix