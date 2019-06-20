Don’t Bet On Toronto Raptors Making White House Visit Because, Obviously

The Toronto Raptors brought an NBA title to Canada, exciting an entire country and a rapper named Drake. The team will surely be meeting with the nation’s Prime Minister, but a customary visit to the White House isn’t a lock.

The reasons are beyond obvious, but count Donald Trump being an unrepentant racist and divisive kook among them. Just ask the Golden State Warriors.

According to The Globe and Mail, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse confirmed the team is in talks with Justin Trudeau.

However, while detailing said talks, he pretty much confirmed Cheeto is likely going to get curved.

“Definitely the Trudeau meeting, because they have been asking me about scheduling it,” Nurse reportedly told Toronto radio station Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Wednesday (June 19).

He added, “I have heard nothing about the White House. We are Canada’s team anyway, right?”

Bank on Donald Trump not bothering to an extend an invite to save face on being declined, and probably via Twitter.

A meeting with Trudeau would surely be more epic anyway.