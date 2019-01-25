Petty Pass: Golden State Warriors Nix White House Visit, Kick It With Obama Instead

The annual tradition of the NBA championship squad visiting the White House has taken a new direction since the reign of President Donald Trump, and the Golden State Warriors took things to a petty level. Instead of photo ops with the current president, the Warriors opted to kick it with former President Barack Obama instead during their visit to Washington, D.C. on Thursday (Jan. 24).

ESPN reports:

The visit, in Obama’s office, lasted about an hour. The Warriors’ contingent included the players and team security personnel.

“It was amazing,” Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant said following Thursday’s 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards.

Tony Banks, a member of the Warriors’ staff, posted a photo of the group on Instagram that has since been deleted, but a reporter for The Mercury News posted the photo on Twitter.

The Warriors visited Obama, a huge hoops fan, in the White House in February 2016 to celebrate their 2015 championship.

This marks the second time the Warriors have not visited the White House. The team opted to skip the visit during their 2017 championship win with President Trump famously withdrawing the invite to the event via Twitter.

—

Photo: Getty