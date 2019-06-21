Brad “Scarface” Jordan Leaves Hip-Hop Behind For Politics

For over three decades, Brad “Scarface” Jordan wowed Hip-Hop fans as a member of the Geto Boys and his own stellar solo musical career, but those days are apparently behind him. Jordan is pushing for a city council seat in his hometown of Houston, and essentially said he’s done with making music.

A week before you formally announced your campaign, you asked your Twitter followers if you should run. Was this an impromptu decision, or have you been considering it for a while?

I’ve been thinking about it since [2017]. This is gonna be my start in politics. I wanted to get my legs up under before I run for governor, before I run for mayor.

Growing up, I got a chance to witness a lot of struggle in my neighborhood. A lot of people struggled, myself included. As I got older I noticed that there was still a lot of struggling going on. If it wasn’t drugs, it was no jobs. If it wasn’t no jobs, it was people out loitering, hanging out, getting into trouble. I’m 48 years old and that’s been going on before me.

The interview ends with Scarface, excuse us, Brad Jordan putting the final salvo on an illustrious career in Hip-Hop.

“I mean, for me it’s done. I like the idea of politics,” Jordan said.

