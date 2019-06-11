Hip-Hop Legend Scarface Running For Houston City Council

Scarface is looking to represent his community, politically. The Hip-Hop legend and Geto Boys rapper has officially announced that he is running for Houston City Council.

Brother Mob announced his bid via his Instagram page over the weekend.

“It’s official. I’m offering myself for service as the next Houston City Councilmember for District D. Join our movement! More details to come. http://www.bradfordistrictd.com,” read the caption of the post by the man named Brad Jordan.

Throughout his career, Scarface has dropped some of the most introspective and stirring bars in the game. Couple with his love of his Houston hometown, why not a Councilmember spot?

Hopefully, he’s taken care of any child support issues, though.

Peep some of his early supporters below. And of course, rest in power Bushwick Bill.