Dwayne Wade Responds To Critics of His Parenting Skills

A few weeks ago Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union were praised across the board for supporting their son at Miami’s Pride Parade. While many were happy to see the proud parents standing tall next to the youngest Wade’s sons, others criticized the NBA star for being the best parent he could be.

In an interview with Variety, D-Wade responded to his critics in the best way possible and though many of us would’ve simply cursed out anyone telling us how to raise our kids in that particular situation, Wade was mature and thoughtful in his response.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said to Variety during an interview at Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

Bravo, sir.

As for parents curious about what to do should they find themselves in his shoes, Dwayne offers some sound piece of advice.

“I’m asked a question about my kids a lot from a sports perspective,” Wade said. “I think people expect you to parent each kids the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

Ya heard?

While every parent is different in their methods, way too many react the same in this specific situation and automatically disown or even erupt at their children when they reveal their sexual preference isn’t the traditional choice, thus making their already difficult choice of coming out a traumatizing experience.

If more parents would be like Wade then this world would be a better place. Just sayin.’