DaBaby Sued By Rapper His Crew Brutally Blessed With A Fade

DaBaby is facing the consequences of being a star with weed handlers who will put hands on someone threatening his space. He’s being sued by the rapper his crew brutally assaulted outside of a club.

The incident occurred back in May, when an alleged photographer seeker got too close and proceed to catch the fade outside a Lawrence, MA club called Centro.

The man, Donald Saladin, turned out to be a rapper himself, he goes by Don Trag—and so naturally he is now suing DaBaby, claiming he was beaten into a coma.

According to TMZ, Don Trag claims DaBaby’s security was not properly trained, which lead to him being beaten to a pulp, basically. He claims he caught various injuries to his upper body and spine as well as brain and neck swelling. Don Trag also claims his hospital bill is $30,000, so far, with another $75,000 in fees on the way.

Don Trag is seeking damages. Considering everything was caught on camera, expect this one to be quietly settled.