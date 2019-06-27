CLOSE
Levi’s Releases ‘Stranger Things’ Inspired Collection [Photos]

The physical prologue to chapter 1.

LEVI'S X STRANGER THINGS COLLECTION

Source: LEVI’S / LEVI’S

Season 3 of Stranger Things is almost upon us and fans will be able to support series even more. America’s most historic denim brand is releasing a capsule as a tribute to the show.

Hypebeast is reporting that Levi’s is coming with a Stranger Things themed collection. The drop is 1980’s inspired which falls right in line with the science fiction drama. All the wears feature key motifs from the upcoming season including “One summer can change everything” and “Camp Know Where”.

LEVI'S X STRANGER THINGS COLLECTION

Source: LEVI’S / LEVI’S

Standout pieces include a spell out crew neck sweater and a vintage t-shirt with contrasting trimming on the collar and sleeve hems. The Levi’s x Stranger Things collection will be available in select retail locations and online.

LEVI'S X STRANGER THINGS COLLECTION

Source: LEVI’S / LEVI’S

You can view the trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things below. It premieres July 4.

Photo: Levi’s

