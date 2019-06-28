Slim Thug ft. Beanz N Kornbread “Playas Get Chose,” Bun B & Statik Selektah ft. Westside Gun & Termanology “Concrete” & More | Daily Visuals 6.27.19

While Travis Scott has become the new face of Houston Hip-Hop, Slim Thug is out here reminding everyone how the tippin’ state got put on the map in a major way.

Today the OG Hip-Hopper who once dated the third and forgotten member of Destiny’s Child *he was that big), returns with a visual for the Beanz N Kornbread assisted “Playas Get Chose” in which he gets his “Sugar Daddy Slim” pimp on and showcases his southernplaylisticcadillacmuzik lifestyle that some would kill for. He ain’t have to kill for it but he sure as hell is killing it.

Speaking of Houston killaz, Bun B continues to throw up his hood from the south to the East as he, Termanology, Westside Gunn, and Statik Selektah rep from H-Town to the Bushwick Collective in the clip for “Concrete.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Nef The Pharoah, and more.

SLIM THUG & BEANZ – “PLAYAS GET CHOSE”

BUN B & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. TERMANOLOGY & WESTSIDE GUN – “CONCRETE”

SAUCE WALKA – “UNFAIR”

NEF THE PHARAOH – “SOUTH VALLEJO”

DUCKWRTH FT. NOMBE – “SALLIE MAE”

RJMRLA – “RAT RACE”

KEMBA – “DOWN BAD FREESTYLE”

FREDO BANG – “SHOOT”

RICHIE WES FT. YOUNG SCOOTER & YUNG DRED”