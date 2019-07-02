Pray For D-Lo: D’Angelo Russell Partied With the Kardashians Before Being Traded

One day these athletes are going to learn. D’Angelo Russell was among the NBA players spotted partying with the Kardashians shortly before he got traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors.

Reports Page Six:

Spies told Page Six that Russell — with Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner — was among the guests at Larsa Pippen’s 45th birthday party on Saturday night.

Scottie Pippen — whom Larsa is divorcing — was not on the scene.

But there certainly were a lot of other basketball stars in attendance including Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Kuzma.

The celebration began at Craig’s in West Hollywood and continued at hot spot the Nice Guy.

But despite the VIP guest list, a seen-it-all source lamented, “No one was having fun. Everyone was just sitting around.”

Reportedly D-Lo had been spotted partying in various L.A. hots spots like Soho House and Bootsy Bellows the entire weekend.

So long as he doesn’t snuggle up with a Kardashian, Russell’s career should be safe, though. Just saying—the curse is real.

—

Photo: Getty