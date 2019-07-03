Peep The Pete Rock Inspired Short Film ‘Shots Fired’ [VIDEO]

Don’t you just love it when you see your favorite rappers and producers from yesteryear pop up and continue to be an influence in today’s day and age of Hip-Hop?

Directed by Hezues R and executive produced by Pete Rock, Shots Fired is a new socially conscious short film inspired by Pete Rock‘s “Return Of The SP1200” which focuses on a MAGA hat wearing teenager who finds himself enrolled in a new urban school where his peers aren’t exactly thrilled with his headwear of choice. After experiencing a little hostility from his fellow classmates he packs an unexpected surprise for them at the school’s talent show. It was pretty sick.

Check out the short film Shots Fired below and let us know your thoughts on how things played out when it was all said and done.