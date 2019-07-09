Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should Get Paid More Than “Sorry Ass F*cking Men*

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural commentator as well. After the U.S. Women’s Soccer squad captured the World Cup in epic fashion, Uncle Snoop has some sharp words for the U.S. Men’s team.

Taking to Instagram, a relaxed Snoop got right to business and wasted little time in blasting the disparity in pay. Snoop notes that the women earn $90,000 per player in capturing getting to the semifinal round versus $500,000 each for the men. In all, according to reports, the women will get $260,000 each while the men’s team would go home with $1.1 million each.

“The sorry ass f*cking men from the U.S. soccer team, they ain’t ever won sh*t, ain’t gonna ever win sh*t, can’t get out the f*cking first round,” Snoop said in the video. Not that we’re soccer experts, but he’s right, you know.

Check out the clip below. Lower your speakers because there’s some colorful language.

Photo: Getty