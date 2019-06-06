Diddy Parties With Snoop Dogg, Trolls Jailed Suge Knight

What a difference a few decades make.When Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight basically declared music war on New York City and Puff Daddy specifically at the ’95 Source Awards by calling out producers who were “all in the videos, all on the records,” and “dancing,” it seemed like it was going to be bad blood for life between the east coast and west coast record labels and its artists.

Needless to say we all witnessed in disbelief at how things played out and now almost 25 years later we find two of the main players in that situation not only enjoying each other’s company but trolling the man behind that coast to coast war, Suge Knight.

A few days ago Diddy posted a video on his IG page which featured Snoop Dogg Crip walking all over his New Jersey mansion before hopping in the video and proceeding to cut a rug as only he could. While it seemed innocent enough, the caption that Diddy decided to throw beside it seemed like a direct jab at the former CEO of Death Row Records: Look at this n**** Puff all up in the videos and all up in the records… Lets enjoy life!!!”

Suge Knight meanwhile is serving a 28-year prison sentence for a voluntary manslaughter in a fatal hit-and-run he was involved in back in 2015.

Ever since Suge got locked up for his hit-and-run charge Puff’s finally had no issue speaking on his run-in’s with Suge which included his side of the story about what happened after that now Hip-Hop historic ’95 Source Awards.

We’re sure this isn’t going to go over well with the currently incarcerated Suge Knight but at the end of the day this is further proof that holding hate in your heart doesn’t do anything for you in life. Forgiving and forgetting on the other hand can have you trolling the people who tried like heck to bring you down a quarter of a century later.